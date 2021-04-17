Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for The Southern Company’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NYSE:SO)

The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) – Analysts at KeyCorp raised their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for The Southern in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 14th. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp now expects that the utilities provider will earn $0.53 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.50. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for The Southern’s FY2025 earnings at $4.02 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on SO. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of The Southern from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of The Southern from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of The Southern from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of The Southern from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of The Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Southern presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.00.

Shares of SO stock opened at $64.49 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.09. The Southern has a 52 week low of $50.40 and a 52 week high of $64.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The company has a market cap of $68.14 billion, a PE ratio of 21.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.39.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The Southern had a net margin of 15.80% and a return on equity of 10.08%. The business had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS.

In other The Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.41, for a total transaction of $148,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,890,560.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ann P. Daiss sold 5,549 shares of The Southern stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.75, for a total transaction of $348,199.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,171,291.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 13,049 shares of company stock valued at $806,650. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gleason Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Southern by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 14,581 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $906,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Southern by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 4,099 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Community Bank N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of The Southern by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 20,526 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. United Capital Management of KS Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Southern by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 9,969 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $612,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Finally, Signet Financial Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Southern by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 5,767 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. 57.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy and battery energy storage projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

