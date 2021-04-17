Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:EPRT)

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) – Research analysts at Capital One Financial dropped their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in a research report issued on Tuesday, April 13th. Capital One Financial analyst C. Lucas now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.29 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.31. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Essential Properties Realty Trust’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.33 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.22 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.35 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.37 EPS.

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.10). Essential Properties Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.73% and a net margin of 31.54%.

EPRT has been the subject of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Mizuho cut shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Truist raised their target price on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.95.

Shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust stock opened at $25.08 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.15. Essential Properties Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $9.78 and a 12-month high of $25.22. The company has a quick ratio of 14.29, a current ratio of 14.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of 44.00 and a beta of 1.32.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.83%. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 152.38%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strs Ohio increased its stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 144,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,639,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 53,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $977,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 112,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,569,000 after purchasing an additional 1,628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 35,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $746,000 after purchasing an additional 1,764 shares in the last quarter.

About Essential Properties Realty Trust

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical and dental services, convenience stores, equipment rental, entertainment, early childhood education, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

Earnings History and Estimates for Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT)

