Resource Planning Group Purchases 3,279 Shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Resource Planning Group increased its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS) by 20.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,316 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,279 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares makes up 0.7% of Resource Planning Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Resource Planning Group’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,031,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the first quarter worth $34,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Investors Research Corp raised its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 59.3% during the fourth quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 701 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth $45,000.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $53.59. 1,606 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,399,102. The business has a fifty day moving average of $53.50 and a 200 day moving average of $53.92. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $53.25 and a 1-year high of $54.72.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 5th were paid a $0.043 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

