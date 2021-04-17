Revance Therapeutics’ (RVNC) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Needham & Company LLC

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $45.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price indicates a potential upside of 59.80% from the stock’s current price.

RVNC has been the topic of several other research reports. Mizuho lifted their price target on Revance Therapeutics from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Revance Therapeutics from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Revance Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Revance Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.67.

Get Revance Therapeutics alerts:

Revance Therapeutics stock opened at $28.16 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.89. Revance Therapeutics has a one year low of $14.50 and a one year high of $34.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 7.07 and a quick ratio of 7.01. The firm has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of -6.12 and a beta of 1.42.

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.24) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.25) by $0.01. Revance Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 85.72% and a negative net margin of 5,818.87%. The firm had revenue of $11.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.16 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Revance Therapeutics will post -4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Revance Therapeutics news, insider Aubrey Rankin sold 33,119 shares of Revance Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.43, for a total transaction of $842,216.17. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 79,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,028,703.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 66,240 shares of company stock worth $1,701,711 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RVNC. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Revance Therapeutics by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,065,904 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $86,888,000 after buying an additional 462,388 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Revance Therapeutics by 787.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 374,676 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,618,000 after buying an additional 332,453 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Revance Therapeutics by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,326,053 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $122,600,000 after buying an additional 246,997 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Revance Therapeutics by 7,981.6% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 222,244 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 219,494 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Revance Therapeutics by 70.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 429,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,180,000 after buying an additional 177,807 shares during the period. 74.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Revance Therapeutics Company Profile

Revance Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of neuromodulators for various aesthetic and therapeutic indications in the United States and internationally. The company's lead drug candidate is DaxibotulinumtoxinA for injection (DAXI), which has completed phase III clinical trials for the treatment of glabellar (frown) lines and cervical dystonia; is in phase II clinical trials to treat upper facial lines, moderate or severe dynamic forehead lines, and moderate or severe lateral canthal lines; and has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of adult upper limb spasticity and plantar fasciitis.

See Also: What are convertible shares?



Receive News & Ratings for Revance Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revance Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.