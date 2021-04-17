Rezolute, Inc. (NASDAQ:RZLT) Short Interest Up 65.9% in March

Rezolute, Inc. (NASDAQ:RZLT) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,300 shares, a growth of 65.9% from the March 15th total of 4,400 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

RZLT stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.20. 500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,291. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.09. Rezolute has a 52 week low of $3.25 and a 52 week high of $33.50.

Rezolute (NASDAQ:RZLT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($0.13).

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RZLT. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new stake in Rezolute in the 4th quarter valued at $4,005,000. Caxton Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Rezolute during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,087,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in Rezolute in the fourth quarter valued at about $14,533,000.

About Rezolute

Rezolute, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for rare and metabolic diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is RZ358, a human monoclonal antibody that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of congenital hyperinsulinism, an ultra-rare pediatric genetic disorder.

