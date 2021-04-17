Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc Increases Stake in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc boosted its position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 45.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,236 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,634 shares during the quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc’s holdings in Biogen were worth $1,464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Biogen during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Biogen in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Biogen during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Biogen during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Biogen in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BIIB stock traded up $4.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $270.44. 972,303 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,251,620. The stock has a market cap of $41.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.95, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Biogen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $223.25 and a fifty-two week high of $363.92. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $270.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $265.42.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $4.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.87 by ($0.29). Biogen had a return on equity of 51.00% and a net margin of 35.63%. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $8.34 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Biogen Inc. will post 33.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BIIB. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Biogen from $265.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wedbush boosted their price target on Biogen from $236.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on shares of Biogen from $278.00 to $268.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Biogen from $388.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, DZ Bank downgraded Biogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $264.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $303.59.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

