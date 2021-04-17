Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc Invests $2 Million in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 32,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,000,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 58,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,920,000 after purchasing an additional 6,726 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 86.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 4,451 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $301,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,737,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 31.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 8,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 2,037 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF stock traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $62.62. The stock had a trading volume of 2,179,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,079,733. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.81. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 52 week low of $41.45 and a 52 week high of $63.03.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

Featured Story: Insider Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.