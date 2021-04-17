Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc Reduces Stock Position in Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN)

Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc lessened its stake in Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) by 12.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 388,317 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 57,565 shares during the period. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc owned approximately 0.06% of Southwestern Energy worth $1,805,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in Southwestern Energy by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 255,533 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $761,000 after acquiring an additional 3,232 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in Southwestern Energy by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 56,729 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 3,685 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 36,356 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 5,244 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its position in Southwestern Energy by 52.6% in the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 15,502 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 5,343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 77,004 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Southwestern Energy alerts:

Shares of Southwestern Energy stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.25. 19,176,286 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,588,482. Southwestern Energy has a 1 year low of $2.18 and a 1 year high of $4.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.36 and a 200-day moving average of $3.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.38.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The energy company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.04. Southwestern Energy had a negative net margin of 127.97% and a positive return on equity of 13.06%. The company had revenue of $779.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $754.05 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Southwestern Energy will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SWN. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of Southwestern Energy from $3.50 to $4.75 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Southwestern Energy from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Citigroup increased their target price on Southwestern Energy from $3.50 to $4.75 in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Tudor Pickering raised Southwestern Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, US Capital Advisors upgraded Southwestern Energy from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.70.

Southwestern Energy Company Profile

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments: Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, Ohio, and West Virginia.

Featured Article: What is a good dividend yield?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN).

Receive News & Ratings for Southwestern Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwestern Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.