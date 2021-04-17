Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc Sells 467 Shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc reduced its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,260 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 467 shares during the period. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $1,093,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in CenterPoint Energy by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 15,305 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 33,461 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $725,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC grew its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 33,487 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $725,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 35,037 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $758,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares during the period. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new stake in CenterPoint Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. 91.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CNP traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $24.05. The stock had a trading volume of 5,350,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,767,354. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.95. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $15.18 and a one year high of $25.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.73.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.09. CenterPoint Energy had a positive return on equity of 14.78% and a negative net margin of 9.49%. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CNP shares. Evercore ISI downgraded CenterPoint Energy from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on CenterPoint Energy from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded CenterPoint Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded CenterPoint Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $25.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.43.

In other CenterPoint Energy news, Director Leslie D. Biddle sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.94, for a total value of $697,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,096 shares in the company, valued at $679,874.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through Electric, Natural Gas, and Midstream Investments segments. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as assets in the wholesale power market.

