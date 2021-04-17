Ricoh Company, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RICOY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Ricoh Company, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RICOY) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decrease of 41.2% from the March 15th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Several equities research analysts have commented on RICOY shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered Ricoh from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ricoh from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 6th. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded Ricoh from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Ricoh from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th.

Shares of Ricoh stock remained flat at $$10.70 during trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 30 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,265. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.72. The company has a market cap of $7.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.33 and a beta of 0.89. Ricoh has a twelve month low of $5.91 and a twelve month high of $11.67.

Ricoh Company, Ltd. provides various office and commercial printing solutions and related solutions worldwide. It offers multifunctional printers, printers, industrial inkjets, garment and production printers, 3D printers, projectors, video and web conference systems, and interactive whiteboards, as well as inkjet heads and modules.

