Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Rite Aid had a positive return on equity of 2.12% and a negative net margin of 1.66%. The company had revenue of $5.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.37) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NYSE RAD traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $17.98. 19,132 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,705,115. Rite Aid has a 1 year low of $8.85 and a 1 year high of $32.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $992.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.42 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.27. The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.26.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Rite Aid from $17.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rite Aid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Rite Aid from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.75.

Rite Aid Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail drugstores in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Retail Pharmacy and Pharmacy Services. The Retail Pharmacy segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of other merchandise, including over-the-counter medications, health and beauty aids, personal care items, cosmetics, household items, food and beverages, greeting cards, seasonal merchandise, and other every day and convenience products.

