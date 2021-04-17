Robert W. Baird Lowers AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) to Neutral

Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Robert W. Baird currently has $150.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock.

ATR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on AptarGroup from $135.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on AptarGroup from $127.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on AptarGroup from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $144.17.

AptarGroup stock opened at $148.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $140.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $131.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.69. The company has a market capitalization of $9.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.01, a PEG ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.63. AptarGroup has a fifty-two week low of $99.11 and a fifty-two week high of $147.90.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.02. AptarGroup had a return on equity of 14.24% and a net margin of 7.34%. The company had revenue of $749.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $736.10 million. As a group, analysts forecast that AptarGroup will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 28th will be given a $0.38 dividend. This is a positive change from AptarGroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 27th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. AptarGroup’s payout ratio is 36.46%.

In related news, Director Joanne C. Dr Smith sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.05, for a total value of $132,050.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,199,688.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert Kuhn sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.85, for a total transaction of $4,255,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,513,439.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 37,348 shares of company stock worth $5,272,715. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in AptarGroup by 1,077.8% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 212 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of AptarGroup by 268.2% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in AptarGroup by 170.0% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of AptarGroup by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 443 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AptarGroup in the 4th quarter worth $76,000. 87.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AptarGroup Company Profile

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of packaging, dispensing, and sealing solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Pharma, Beauty + Home, and Food + Beverage.

