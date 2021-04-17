Robert Walters’ (RWA) Buy Rating Reiterated at Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Robert Walters (LON:RWA) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 575 ($7.51) target price on the stock.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group restated a neutral rating and issued a GBX 485 ($6.34) target price on shares of Robert Walters in a report on Wednesday, January 13th.

LON RWA opened at GBX 656 ($8.57) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.68. Robert Walters has a fifty-two week low of GBX 337 ($4.40) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 700 ($9.15). The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 585.84 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 493.36. The stock has a market cap of £500.50 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.25.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 6th will be issued a GBX 11 ($0.14) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This is an increase from Robert Walters’s previous dividend of $4.50. This represents a yield of 2.12%. Robert Walters’s payout ratio is 0.56%.

About Robert Walters

Robert Walters plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional recruitment consultancy services worldwide. The company offers permanent, contract, and interim recruitment services in the fields of accounting and finance, banking and financial services, engineering, human resources, information technology, legal, sales and marketing, secretarial and support, and supply chain and procurement.

