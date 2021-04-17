Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $58.44

Rogers Communications Inc. (TSE:RCI.B) (NYSE:RCI)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$58.44 and traded as high as C$61.16. Rogers Communications shares last traded at C$60.64, with a volume of 913,320 shares traded.

RCI.B has been the subject of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from C$69.00 to C$72.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Rogers Communications from C$74.00 to C$73.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 29th. Cormark lifted their target price on Rogers Communications to C$67.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. CIBC decreased their price target on Rogers Communications from C$65.00 to C$64.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from C$70.00 to C$74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$68.07.

The firm has a market cap of C$29.96 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 222.05, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$59.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$58.48.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication services to individual consumers, businesses, governments, and other telecommunications service providers; postpaid and prepaid wireless services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands; and wireless devices, services, and applications to consumers and businesses.

