Rogers Sugar (TSE:RSI) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $5.34

Rogers Sugar Inc. (TSE:RSI)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$5.34 and traded as high as C$5.58. Rogers Sugar shares last traded at C$5.51, with a volume of 125,814 shares.

Separately, Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Rogers Sugar from C$5.50 to C$5.75 in a research report on Thursday, February 4th.

The company has a 50-day moving average of C$5.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$5.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 144.96, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of C$570.49 million and a PE ratio of 17.17.

Rogers Sugar (TSE:RSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported C$0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.15 by C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$223.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$222.10 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Rogers Sugar Inc. will post 0.4483871 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.53%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. Rogers Sugar’s payout ratio is 112.15%.

Rogers Sugar Company Profile (TSE:RSI)

Rogers Sugar Inc, through its subsidiary, Lantic Inc, engages in refining, packaging, and marketing sugar and maple products. The company operates through two segments, Sugar and Maple Products. It offers granulated, plantation raw, yellow, brown, organic, icing, maple, stevia, smart sweetener blend, and coconut sugar; and syrups, jam and jelly mixes, and iced tea mixes.

