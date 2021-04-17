Rotork (LON:ROR) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $327.05

Shares of Rotork plc (LON:ROR) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 327.05 ($4.27) and traded as high as GBX 367.20 ($4.80). Rotork shares last traded at GBX 355 ($4.64), with a volume of 1,739,000 shares changing hands.

Several research firms have recently commented on ROR. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Rotork from GBX 375 ($4.90) to GBX 405 ($5.29) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Rotork from GBX 290 ($3.79) to GBX 310 ($4.05) and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Rotork in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 420 ($5.49) price target on shares of Rotork in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 420 ($5.49) target price on shares of Rotork in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 331 ($4.32).

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 363.65 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 327.42. The company has a current ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market cap of £3.12 billion and a PE ratio of 33.31.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 8th will be given a GBX 6.30 ($0.08) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. This is a positive change from Rotork’s previous dividend of $3.90. This represents a yield of 1.74%. Rotork’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.36%.

In other news, insider Kevin Hostetler sold 129,526 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 365 ($4.77), for a total value of £472,769.90 ($617,676.90).

About Rotork (LON:ROR)

Rotork plc designs, manufactures, and markets flow control and instrumentation solutions for the oil and gas, water and wastewater, power, chemical process, and industrial applications worldwide. It operates through four segments: Controls, Fluid Systems, Gears, and Instruments. The company offers electric, pneumatic, and hydraulic actuators.

