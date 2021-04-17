Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $117.99

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$117.99 and last traded at C$117.74, with a volume of 1968298 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$117.18.

RY has been the subject of several recent research reports. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$120.00 to C$125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$129.00 to C$133.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$117.00 to C$123.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Fundamental Research upgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from C$102.97 to C$127.27 in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Cormark raised their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$117.00 to C$118.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$118.12.

The company has a market cap of C$168.16 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.61. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$114.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$105.96.

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported C$2.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$2.22 by C$0.47. The firm had revenue of C$12.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$11.47 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Royal Bank of Canada will post 10.1999998 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 22nd will be issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.48%.

In other news, Director David Ian Mckay sold 5,322 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$116.39, for a total value of C$619,429.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$683,560.82. Insiders have sold a total of 15,966 shares of company stock valued at $1,777,436 in the last quarter.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

