Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSB) PT Set at GBX 1,860 by UBS Group

Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSB) has been assigned a GBX 1,860 ($24.30) price target by UBS Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 36.36% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on RDSB. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 2,000 ($26.13) target price on shares of Royal Dutch Shell and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 2,000 ($26.13) target price on shares of Royal Dutch Shell and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,890 ($24.69) price target on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 1,570 ($20.51) price target on shares of Royal Dutch Shell and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 2,000 ($26.13) price target on shares of Royal Dutch Shell and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,820.83 ($23.79).

Shares of RDSB opened at GBX 1,364 ($17.82) on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,407.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,254.61. Royal Dutch Shell has a one year low of GBX 845.10 ($11.04) and a one year high of GBX 1,523 ($19.90). The firm has a market capitalization of £106.49 billion and a PE ratio of -6.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.13, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Oil Products, Chemicals segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

