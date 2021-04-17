Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Purchases 6,027 Shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 2.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 255,987 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,027 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in eBay were worth $15,677,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of eBay in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its holdings in eBay by 56.3% during the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 558 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in eBay during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in eBay during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in eBay during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. 90.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EBAY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of eBay in a report on Tuesday. Barclays raised their target price on shares of eBay from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of eBay from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of eBay from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Truist raised their price target on shares of eBay from $60.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.48.

EBAY stock opened at $64.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $59.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.97. eBay Inc. has a one year low of $36.29 and a one year high of $64.85. The stock has a market cap of $43.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.23.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The e-commerce company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. eBay had a net margin of 50.42% and a return on equity of 82.73%. The firm had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that eBay Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. This is a boost from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. eBay’s payout ratio is 31.03%.

eBay announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 3rd that allows the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the e-commerce company to reacquire up to 10% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 2,718 shares of eBay stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total value of $169,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 17,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,094,937.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Andrew John Cring sold 9,512 shares of eBay stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total transaction of $542,184.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 122,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,991,848. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 35,855 shares of company stock valued at $2,063,882. Company insiders own 5.02% of the company’s stock.

eBay Company Profile

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, classifieds, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

