Rubic (RBC) One Day Volume Tops $3.19 Million

Rubic (CURRENCY:RBC) traded up 13.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 17th. In the last week, Rubic has traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Rubic has a total market capitalization of $42.76 million and $3.19 million worth of Rubic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rubic coin can now be bought for about $0.42 or 0.00000697 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00002623 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001659 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $44.29 or 0.00072698 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $181.33 or 0.00297655 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00004348 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $467.66 or 0.00767665 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.94 or 0.00024521 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60,896.67 or 0.99961967 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $521.17 or 0.00855496 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Rubic Coin Profile

Rubic’s total supply is 124,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 100,700,000 coins. The official website for Rubic is rubic.exchange . Rubic’s official Twitter account is @CryptoRubic and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Rubic

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rubic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rubic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rubic using one of the exchanges listed above.

