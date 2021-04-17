Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUBY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUBY) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,390,000 shares, a decrease of 32.7% from the March 15th total of 9,490,000 shares. Currently, 17.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,810,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.5 days.

NASDAQ RUBY traded down $0.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $23.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,706,131. The company has a current ratio of 7.15, a quick ratio of 7.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.24 and a beta of 2.37. Rubius Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $4.20 and a 12 month high of $38.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.90.

Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.03. On average, equities analysts forecast that Rubius Therapeutics will post -2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RUBY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright raised their price target on Rubius Therapeutics from $28.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rubius Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 27th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Rubius Therapeutics from $4.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Rubius Therapeutics from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.00.

In other Rubius Therapeutics news, major shareholder Ventures Fund Iv Gene Flagship bought 210,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.00 per share, with a total value of $6,090,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David R. Epstein sold 7,404 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.79, for a total value of $109,505.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,726,220 shares in the company, valued at $69,900,793.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 121,637 shares of company stock worth $1,943,292 over the last three months. Company insiders own 58.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Rubius Therapeutics by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,710,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,749,000 after acquiring an additional 436,200 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Rubius Therapeutics by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,587,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,636,000 after purchasing an additional 278,848 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Rubius Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,416,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Rubius Therapeutics by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 242,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,844,000 after purchasing an additional 7,303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Rubius Therapeutics by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 157,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 6,934 shares during the last quarter. 93.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rubius Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of red cell therapeutics (RCTs) for the treatment of patients with severe diseases. The company is developing RTX-240 and RTX-224 for the treatment of cancer; and RTX-aAPC to treat solid and hematological cancers.

