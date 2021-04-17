Russel Metals (OTCMKTS:RUSMF) Price Target Raised to $28.50

Russel Metals (OTCMKTS:RUSMF) had its price target raised by stock analysts at Scotiabank from $26.50 to $28.50 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s price target points to a potential upside of 26.89% from the company’s previous close.

RUSMF has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Russel Metals from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Russel Metals from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Russel Metals from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Russel Metals from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Russel Metals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.08.

RUSMF stock opened at $22.46 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.72. Russel Metals has a 52 week low of $9.49 and a 52 week high of $21.97.

Russel Metals Company Profile

Russel Metals Inc, a metals distribution company, distributes steel and other metal products in North America. The company operates through three segments: Metals Service Centers, Energy Products, and Steel Distributors. The Metal Service Centers segment sells plates, flat rolled carbon, stainless steel, aluminum, and other non-ferrous specialty metal products, as well as general line steel products, such as plates, structural shapes, bars, sheets, pipes, tubing, and hollow structural steel tubing.

