Russel Metals (TSE:RUS) Price Target Raised to C$31.00

Russel Metals (TSE:RUS) had its target price increased by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada to C$31.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 13.59% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on RUS. TD Securities lifted their price target on Russel Metals from C$19.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Russel Metals from C$26.00 to C$28.50 in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James increased their target price on Russel Metals from C$27.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Laurentian boosted their price target on Russel Metals from C$22.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Laurentian Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Russel Metals from C$22.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Russel Metals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$28.64.

Shares of RUS traded up C$0.50 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$27.29. 158,122 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 280,245. The company has a current ratio of 3.55, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.19. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$25.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$22.63. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.70 billion and a P/E ratio of 69.97. Russel Metals has a 52 week low of C$13.20 and a 52 week high of C$27.76.

Russel Metals (TSE:RUS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported C$0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.27 by C$0.07. The firm had revenue of C$670.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$674.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Russel Metals will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

About Russel Metals

Russel Metals Inc, a metals distribution company, distributes steel and other metal products in North America. The company operates through three segments: Metals Service Centers, Energy Products, and Steel Distributors. The Metal Service Centers segment sells plates, flat rolled carbon, stainless steel, aluminum, and other non-ferrous specialty metal products, as well as general line steel products, such as plates, structural shapes, bars, sheets, pipes, tubing, and hollow structural steel tubing.

