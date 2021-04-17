Saga (LON:SAGA) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $370.01

Saga plc (LON:SAGA)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 370.01 ($4.83) and traded as high as GBX 388.48 ($5.08). Saga shares last traded at GBX 378.40 ($4.94), with a volume of 453,849 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.42, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 370.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 253.49. The company has a market cap of £530.15 million and a P/E ratio of -0.68.

About Saga (LON:SAGA)

Saga plc provides general insurance, package and cruise holidays, and personal finance products and services in the United Kingdom. The company operates in three segments: Insurance, Travel, and Other Businesses and Central Costs. It offers car, home, health, travel, landlord, boat, motorhome, caravan, pet, and personal accident, breakdown cover, holiday, and holiday home insurance, as well as accidental death benefit products.

Read More: What is a stock split?



Receive News & Ratings for Saga Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saga and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.