Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) to Post FY2022 Earnings of ($6.80) Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) – Piper Sandler boosted their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Sage Therapeutics in a report released on Monday, April 12th. Piper Sandler analyst Y. Rahimi now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($6.80) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($7.27). Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Sage Therapeutics’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($1.48) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($6.43) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($3.98) EPS.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $18.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.17) by $20.36. Sage Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 63.81% and a negative net margin of 7,706.84%. The business had revenue of $1.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 million.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Raymond James started coverage on Sage Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Sage Therapeutics from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Sage Therapeutics from a “d-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Sage Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $83.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on Sage Therapeutics from $83.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.06.

SAGE opened at $75.50 on Thursday. Sage Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $27.60 and a 52 week high of $98.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.85. The firm has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.29 and a beta of 2.23.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Sage Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Exane Derivatives increased its position in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 6,400.0% during the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 390 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 236.1% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 531 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 692.1% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 903 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares in the last quarter.

About Sage Therapeutics

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines to treat central nervous system disorders. Its lead product candidate is ZULRESSO, an intravenous formulation of brexanolone for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD) in adults. The company's product pipeline also includes zuranolone, a neuroactive steroid, which is in Phase III clinical trials for treating PPD, major depressive disorders, bipolar depression, and generalized anxiety disorders; and SAGE-324, a compound that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat essential tremors, as well as has completed Phase I clinical trial for epilepsy and Parkinson's diseases.

