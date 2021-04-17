Saipem SpA (OTCMKTS:SAPMY) Short Interest Update

Saipem SpA (OTCMKTS:SAPMY) saw a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a drop of 41.7% from the March 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SAPMY shares. HSBC downgraded Saipem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Saipem in a research report on Friday. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Saipem from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Berenberg Bank downgraded Saipem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Saipem in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS SAPMY remained flat at $$5.63 on Friday. 89 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,300. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.61 and its 200 day moving average is $5.00. Saipem has a one year low of $3.16 and a one year high of $6.47.

About Saipem

Saipem SpA engages in the engineering, drilling, and construction of projects in the energy and infrastructure sectors worldwide. The company operates through five divisions: Offshore Engineering & Construction (E&C), Onshore Engineering & Construction, Offshore Drilling, Onshore Drilling, and XSIGHT.

