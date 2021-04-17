salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Sold by Dfpg Investments LLC

Dfpg Investments LLC trimmed its position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,545 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 103 shares during the quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $781,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Occidental Asset Management LLC raised its position in salesforce.com by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 2,054 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,843 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY boosted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 1,632 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in salesforce.com by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,367 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hengehold Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in salesforce.com by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 2,235 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $497,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

CRM traded down $1.62 on Friday, hitting $231.38. The company had a trading volume of 62,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,249,615. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $216.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $232.68. The stock has a market cap of $213.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1-year low of $148.00 and a 1-year high of $284.50.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.68 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 17.53%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

CRM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho upped their target price on salesforce.com from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on salesforce.com from $242.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Loop Capital upgraded salesforce.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, TheStreet cut salesforce.com from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $269.03.

In other salesforce.com news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.70, for a total value of $1,198,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 51,242 shares in the company, valued at $12,282,707.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $2,200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,105,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 78,330 shares of company stock worth $17,473,914. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

