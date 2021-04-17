SALT (SALT) Trading Up 62.7% Over Last 7 Days

SALT (CURRENCY:SALT) traded up 61.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 16th. One SALT coin can currently be purchased for about $0.70 or 0.00001132 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, SALT has traded up 62.7% against the US dollar. SALT has a market capitalization of $56.21 million and approximately $805,511.00 worth of SALT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.43 or 0.00066994 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.93 or 0.00022525 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000384 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $447.06 or 0.00722996 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001618 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.83 or 0.00087049 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 43.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001235 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.78 or 0.00033609 BTC.

SALT Profile

SALT is a coin. Its genesis date was August 1st, 2017. SALT’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 80,283,615 coins. SALT’s official Twitter account is @SaltLending and its Facebook page is accessible here . SALT’s official message board is blog.saltlending.com . SALT’s official website is www.saltlending.com

According to CryptoCompare, “SALT is a membership based lending and borrowing network that allows users to leverage their blockchain assets to secure cash loans. The SALT Secured Automated Lending Technology is a protocol and asset agnostic architecture designed to adapt to the constantly growing class of blockchain assets. The SALT Platform is automated and cryptographically secure. SALT is a lending platform specifically designed for blockchain assets; operating as a second layer protocol which sits atop any public or permissioned blockchain, allowing the underlying asset to be used as collateral for access to credit. “

Buying and Selling SALT

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SALT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SALT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SALT using one of the exchanges listed above.

