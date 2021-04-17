Sanders Morris Harris LLC Acquires Shares of 282,163 Lionheart Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:LCAP)

Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new stake in Lionheart Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:LCAP) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 282,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,785,000. Lionheart Acquisition Co. II accounts for approximately 1.3% of Sanders Morris Harris LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Sanders Morris Harris LLC owned about 0.96% of Lionheart Acquisition Co. II as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LCAP. Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lionheart Acquisition Co. II in the 4th quarter valued at about $236,000. Havens Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lionheart Acquisition Co. II during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new position in Lionheart Acquisition Co. II during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,668,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new position in Lionheart Acquisition Co. II during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,589,000. Finally, Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Lionheart Acquisition Co. II during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,965,000.

LCAP opened at $9.90 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.94. Lionheart Acquisition Co. II has a 1-year low of $9.56 and a 1-year high of $11.80.

Lionheart Acquisition Corporation II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Miami, Florida.

