Sanders Morris Harris LLC Lowers Position in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Sanders Morris Harris LLC lowered its holdings in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) by 68.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,656 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 84,895 shares during the quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Energy Transfer in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Energy Transfer during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Energy Transfer in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Energy Transfer in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Energy Transfer during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. 36.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Energy Transfer alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ET opened at $7.87 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. Energy Transfer LP has a 12-month low of $4.98 and a 12-month high of $9.55. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.73. The company has a market capitalization of $21.27 billion, a PE ratio of -78.70 and a beta of 2.54.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.07). Energy Transfer had a negative net margin of 0.64% and a positive return on equity of 8.23%. The firm had revenue of $10.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.33 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Energy Transfer LP will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th were given a $0.1525 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.75%. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.07%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ET shares. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Energy Transfer from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $9.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Barclays upgraded shares of Energy Transfer from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. UBS Group upped their target price on Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Energy Transfer from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Energy Transfer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Energy Transfer presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.25.

Energy Transfer Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and 12,340 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

Featured Article: dividend yield calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET).

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Transfer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Transfer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.