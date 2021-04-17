Sanders Morris Harris LLC Reduces Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Sanders Morris Harris LLC decreased its holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 88.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,868 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80,750 shares during the quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $556,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Wealth Alliance boosted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 8,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Altria Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $491,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Altria Group by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,524 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Altria Group by 32.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 58,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,257,000 after purchasing an additional 14,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $974,000. 62.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MO has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Altria Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.90.

Shares of Altria Group stock opened at $52.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.02 and a 1-year high of $52.59. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $49.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.98. The company has a market capitalization of $96.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 145.31, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.54.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.03). Altria Group had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 148.93%. The company had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, January 28th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 2.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 25th will be issued a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 24th. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 81.52%.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, oral tobacco products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

