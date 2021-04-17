Sanders Morris Harris LLC Sells 37,159 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Sanders Morris Harris LLC reduced its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 69.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,050 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 37,159 shares during the period. Sanders Morris Harris LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $1,319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,028 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,862 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,739,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,810 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 65.8% in the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 315 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kalos Management Inc. boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 30,221 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,747,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. 67.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AMD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Advanced Micro Devices has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.69.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMD opened at $82.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.42 and a 52-week high of $99.23. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.97. The company has a market capitalization of $99.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.29.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 33.04% and a net margin of 10.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 52.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 81,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.80, for a total value of $7,237,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.29, for a total value of $176,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 71,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,347,256.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 165,000 shares of company stock valued at $14,261,410 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

