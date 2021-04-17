Sara Bay Financial Boosts Position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Sara Bay Financial boosted its position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,882 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the quarter. Alibaba Group makes up 3.2% of Sara Bay Financial’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Sara Bay Financial’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $7,909,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter worth about $5,713,083,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its stake in Alibaba Group by 25,325.3% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 6,693,471 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $11,245,000 after acquiring an additional 6,667,145 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Alibaba Group by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 15,238,996 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,546,573,000 after acquiring an additional 3,043,637 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in Alibaba Group by 53.1% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,828,266 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $890,952,000 after acquiring an additional 1,328,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $233,428,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.38% of the company’s stock.

BABA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Benchmark dropped their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $315.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered their price target on Alibaba Group from $345.00 to $338.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Truist raised their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $326.00 to $330.00 in a report on Friday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alibaba Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $239.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Macquarie restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $407.00 target price (down from $421.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alibaba Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $319.88.

BABA stock opened at $239.09 on Friday. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a one year low of $189.53 and a one year high of $319.32. The stock has a market cap of $646.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $232.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $259.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $22.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $19.25. The company had revenue of $221.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.39 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 22.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $18.19 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

