Sasol (NYSE:SSL) Upgraded at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Sasol (NYSE:SSL) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sasol from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Sasol has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $14.75.

Get Sasol alerts:

Shares of NYSE SSL opened at $16.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.43 billion, a PE ratio of 20.12, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 3.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.37. Sasol has a twelve month low of $2.83 and a twelve month high of $16.57.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Sasol by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,308 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sasol by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 305,949 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,711,000 after purchasing an additional 979 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its stake in Sasol by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 33,880 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 1,677 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Sasol by 6.3% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 31,745 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 1,868 shares during the period. Finally, Defined Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sasol in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 1.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sasol

Sasol Limited operates as an integrated chemical and energy company in South Africa. The company operates through Mining, Exploration and Production International, Energy, Base Chemicals, and Performance Chemicals segments. It operates coal mines; and develops and manages upstream interests in oil and gas exploration and production in Mozambique, South Africa, Canada, and Gabon.

Featured Article: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for Sasol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sasol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.