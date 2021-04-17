Sasol (NYSE:SSL) Upgraded at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Sasol (NYSE:SSL) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sasol from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Sasol has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $14.75.
Shares of NYSE SSL opened at $16.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.43 billion, a PE ratio of 20.12, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 3.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.37. Sasol has a twelve month low of $2.83 and a twelve month high of $16.57.
About Sasol
Sasol Limited operates as an integrated chemical and energy company in South Africa. The company operates through Mining, Exploration and Production International, Energy, Base Chemicals, and Performance Chemicals segments. It operates coal mines; and develops and manages upstream interests in oil and gas exploration and production in Mozambique, South Africa, Canada, and Gabon.
