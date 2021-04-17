Schneider Electric S.E. Expected to Post FY2021 Earnings of $1.09 Per Share (OTCMKTS:SBGSY)

Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSY) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2021 earnings estimates for Schneider Electric S.E. in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Toennessen forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings of $1.09 per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Schneider Electric S.E.’s FY2022 earnings at $1.23 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on SBGSY. Zacks Investment Research raised Schneider Electric S.E. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, March 27th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a report on Thursday, March 18th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a report on Friday, February 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

Shares of SBGSY stock opened at $32.32 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.76. The company has a market cap of $91.64 billion, a PE ratio of 27.39 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Schneider Electric S.E. has a 12-month low of $16.15 and a 12-month high of $32.40.

Schneider Electric S.E. Company Profile

Schneider Electric S.E. provides energy and automation digital solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Energy Management and Industrial Automation. It offers busway and cable management products, circuit breakers and switches, contactors and protection relays, electrical protection and control products, fuse and safety switches, motor starters and protection components, power monitoring and control products, power quality and power factor correction products, pushbuttons, switches, pilot lights and joysticks, software products, surge protection and power conditioning products, and switchboards and enclosures.

