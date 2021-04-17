Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA) Shares Bought by Charles Schwab Trust Co

Charles Schwab Trust Co lifted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA) by 30.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 248,466 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,699 shares during the period. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF makes up 2.6% of Charles Schwab Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Charles Schwab Trust Co owned about 0.30% of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF worth $12,769,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC now owns 453,631 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,470,000 after acquiring an additional 6,467 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 431,631 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,265,000 after purchasing an additional 5,068 shares during the period. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 326,736 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,023,000 after purchasing an additional 5,559 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 296,294 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,732,000 after purchasing an additional 15,201 shares during the period. Finally, Foster & Motley Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 253,634 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,886,000 after purchasing an additional 19,233 shares during the period.

Shares of FNDA stock opened at $52.14 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.87. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF has a twelve month low of $25.79 and a twelve month high of $53.44.

