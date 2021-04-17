Scotiabank Raises Copper Mountain Mining (TSE:CMMC) Price Target to C$4.00

Copper Mountain Mining (TSE:CMMC) had its price objective upped by Scotiabank from C$3.00 to C$4.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on CMMC. Haywood Securities lifted their target price on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from C$2.00 to C$3.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Copper Mountain Mining to C$3.25 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from C$2.70 to C$3.25 in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Copper Mountain Mining to C$3.25 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from C$2.75 to C$4.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Copper Mountain Mining currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$3.29.

Copper Mountain Mining stock opened at C$3.48 on Monday. Copper Mountain Mining has a fifty-two week low of C$0.41 and a fifty-two week high of C$3.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.60, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$3.12 and a 200 day moving average price of C$2.06. The company has a market capitalization of C$722.64 million and a PE ratio of 19.33.

In other Copper Mountain Mining news, Senior Officer Peter Michael Holbek sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.46, for a total value of C$69,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 284,598 shares in the company, valued at C$984,709.08.

About Copper Mountain Mining

Copper Mountain Mining Corporation operates as a mining company in Canada. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. Its flagship asset is the Copper Mountain mine that comprise 138 crown granted mineral claims, 149 located mineral claims, 14 mining leases, and 12 fee simple properties covering an area of 6,702 hectares located to the south of Princeton, British Columbia.

