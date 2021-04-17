Scotiabank Raises Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY) Price Target to C$8.00

Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY) had its price objective lifted by analysts at Scotiabank from C$6.50 to C$8.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 52.09% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on PEY. TD Securities upped their target price on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$3.50 to C$6.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$6.00 to C$6.50 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$6.25 to C$7.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$3.50 price target on Peyto Exploration & Development and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$4.00 to C$8.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Peyto Exploration & Development has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$6.33.

PEY opened at C$5.26 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$867.59 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.50. Peyto Exploration & Development has a 12 month low of C$1.63 and a 12 month high of C$6.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$5.65 and a 200-day moving average price of C$3.94.

Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported C$0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C$0.34. The company had revenue of C$116.02 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Peyto Exploration & Development will post 0.5899999 EPS for the current year.

In other Peyto Exploration & Development news, Senior Officer Jean-Paul Henri Lachance sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.05, for a total transaction of C$81,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 120,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$489,078. Also, Senior Officer Kathy Turgeon sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.30, for a total value of C$62,950.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 120,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$759,239.95. Insiders sold a total of 40,000 shares of company stock valued at $206,900 in the last ninety days.

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin of Alberta. As of December 31, 2020, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 834 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company was formerly known as Peyto Energy Trust and changed its name to Peyto Exploration & Development Corp.

