Scully Royalty’s (SRL) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird reissued their buy rating on shares of Scully Royalty (NYSE:SRL) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a $285.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SRL opened at $8.64 on Tuesday. Scully Royalty has a 1-year low of $3.53 and a 1-year high of $9.44. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.42.

Scully Royalty Company Profile

Scully Royalty Ltd. operates as a merchant banking company worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore Royalty, Industrial Equity, and Merkanti Holding segments. The Iron Ore Royalty segment includes interest in a Scully iron ore mine. The Industrial Equity segment consists of various projects in resources and services, including hydrocarbon production and processing assets in Canada, as well as a mining sub-lease of the lands upon which the Scully iron ore mine is situated in Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada.

