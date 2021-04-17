SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.90 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) will report $0.90 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for SEI Investments’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.88 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.91. SEI Investments reported earnings per share of $0.72 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 21st.

On average, analysts expect that SEI Investments will report full-year earnings of $3.73 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.61 to $3.80. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $3.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.81 to $4.05. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover SEI Investments.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The asset manager reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $443.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $435.34 million. SEI Investments had a net margin of 27.06% and a return on equity of 26.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SEIC. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of SEI Investments in a report on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised SEI Investments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on SEI Investments in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.50 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on SEI Investments from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. SEI Investments has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.10.

Shares of SEIC traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $63.16. 390,397 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 480,005. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.95. SEI Investments has a 52-week low of $45.96 and a 52-week high of $63.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.06 billion, a PE ratio of 21.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.20.

In related news, major shareholder Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 45,951 shares of SEI Investments stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.51, for a total transaction of $2,642,642.01. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,356,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $538,096,110.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 54,043 shares of SEI Investments stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.20, for a total value of $3,145,302.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,356,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $544,552,141.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 109,994 shares of company stock valued at $6,373,795. Company insiders own 23.86% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in SEI Investments in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in SEI Investments by 259.6% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 658 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in SEI Investments in the 4th quarter worth $120,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in SEI Investments by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,688 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in SEI Investments by 148.9% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,795 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 1,672 shares during the last quarter. 73.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SEI Investments

SEI Investments Co engages in the provision of investment processing, investment management and investment operations platforms. It operates through the following business segments: Private Banks, Investment Advisors, Institutional Investors, Investment Managers, and Investments in New Businesses. The Private Banks segment provides outsourced investment processing and investment management platforms to banks and trust institutions, independent wealth advisers and financial advisors worldwide.

