Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $30.00.

SEM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Select Medical from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Select Medical from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Select Medical from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th.

Shares of SEM opened at $35.22 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $33.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a PE ratio of 22.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. Select Medical has a 52-week low of $12.83 and a 52-week high of $37.42.

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The health services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Select Medical had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 20.22%. On average, equities analysts expect that Select Medical will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

In other Select Medical news, Director Marilyn B. Tavenner sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.82, for a total transaction of $67,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 28,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $946,960. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Robert A. Ortenzio sold 15,898 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $540,532.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 5,140,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $174,793,388. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 414,391 shares of company stock valued at $13,662,334. Insiders own 19.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEM. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Select Medical in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Select Medical in the fourth quarter valued at $120,000. Qtron Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Select Medical in the fourth quarter valued at $209,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Select Medical in the third quarter valued at $220,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Select Medical in the fourth quarter valued at $220,000. Institutional investors own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

About Select Medical

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiary, Select Medical Corporation, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. The company's Critical Illness Recovery Hospital segment consists of hospitals that provide services for heart failure, infectious disease, respiratory failure and pulmonary disease, surgery requiring prolonged recovery, renal disease, neurological events, and trauma.

