Select Sands Corp. (OTCMKTS:SLSDF) Short Interest Down 52.2% in March

Select Sands Corp. (OTCMKTS:SLSDF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a drop of 52.2% from the March 15th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SLSDF remained flat at $$0.03 on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 7,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 260,852. Select Sands has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $3.08 million, a PE ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

Get Select Sands alerts:

About Select Sands

Select Sands Corp. engages in quarrying and producing silica sand. It holds a 100% interest in the Sandtown property covering approximately 520 acres located in northeast Arkansas, the United States. Select Sands Corp. sells its products to industrial and energy customers. The company was formerly known as La Ronge Gold Corp.

Featured Story: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index

Receive News & Ratings for Select Sands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Select Sands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.