Select Sands Corp. (OTCMKTS:SLSDF) Short Interest Down 52.2% in March

Select Sands Corp. (OTCMKTS:SLSDF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a drop of 52.2% from the March 15th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:SLSDF remained flat at $$0.03 on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 7,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 260,852. Select Sands has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $3.08 million, a PE ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.31.
About Select Sands
Featured Story: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index
Receive News & Ratings for Select Sands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Select Sands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.