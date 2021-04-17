ServiceSource International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SREV) Major Shareholder Buys $35,000.00 in Stock

Posted by on Apr 17th, 2021

ServiceSource International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SREV) major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.40 per share, with a total value of $35,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Edenbrook Capital, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Wednesday, April 14th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 27,226 shares of ServiceSource International stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.39 per share, with a total value of $37,844.14.
  • On Thursday, April 8th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 59,982 shares of ServiceSource International stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.38 per share, with a total value of $82,775.16.
  • On Monday, March 1st, Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 243,310 shares of ServiceSource International stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.63 per share, with a total value of $396,595.30.
  • On Thursday, January 21st, Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 78,880 shares of ServiceSource International stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.50 per share, with a total value of $118,320.00.
  • On Tuesday, January 19th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 58,000 shares of ServiceSource International stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.50 per share, with a total value of $87,000.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:SREV opened at $1.39 on Friday. ServiceSource International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.98 and a 12 month high of $2.18. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.56. The company has a market cap of $135.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.62 and a beta of 1.99.

ServiceSource International (NASDAQ:SREV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $51.06 million during the quarter. ServiceSource International had a negative net margin of 9.76% and a negative return on equity of 10.35%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SREV. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in ServiceSource International by 3.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,299,924 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,790,000 after purchasing an additional 191,477 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in ServiceSource International by 1.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 965,199 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,419,000 after purchasing an additional 16,500 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in ServiceSource International in the third quarter worth about $290,000. Silverback Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in ServiceSource International by 1.8% in the third quarter. Silverback Asset Management LLC now owns 1,403,382 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,063,000 after purchasing an additional 24,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in ServiceSource International in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. 65.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ServiceSource International Company Profile

ServiceSource International, Inc provides business process-as-a-service solutions in North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific-Japan, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company provides digital solutions, including demand qualification, demand conversion, and account management; customer success solutions, such as onboarding, adoption, and renewals management; and channel management solutions comprise partner recruitment, partner onboarding and enablement, and partner success management.

Featured Article: What is a Leveraged Buyout (LBO)?

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for ServiceSource International (NASDAQ:SREV)

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceSource International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceSource International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit