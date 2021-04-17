ServiceSource International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SREV) Major Shareholder Buys $35,000.00 in Stock

ServiceSource International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SREV) major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.40 per share, with a total value of $35,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Edenbrook Capital, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 14th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 27,226 shares of ServiceSource International stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.39 per share, with a total value of $37,844.14.

On Thursday, April 8th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 59,982 shares of ServiceSource International stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.38 per share, with a total value of $82,775.16.

On Monday, March 1st, Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 243,310 shares of ServiceSource International stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.63 per share, with a total value of $396,595.30.

On Thursday, January 21st, Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 78,880 shares of ServiceSource International stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.50 per share, with a total value of $118,320.00.

On Tuesday, January 19th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 58,000 shares of ServiceSource International stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.50 per share, with a total value of $87,000.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:SREV opened at $1.39 on Friday. ServiceSource International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.98 and a 12 month high of $2.18. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.56. The company has a market cap of $135.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.62 and a beta of 1.99.

ServiceSource International (NASDAQ:SREV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $51.06 million during the quarter. ServiceSource International had a negative net margin of 9.76% and a negative return on equity of 10.35%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SREV. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in ServiceSource International by 3.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,299,924 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,790,000 after purchasing an additional 191,477 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in ServiceSource International by 1.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 965,199 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,419,000 after purchasing an additional 16,500 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in ServiceSource International in the third quarter worth about $290,000. Silverback Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in ServiceSource International by 1.8% in the third quarter. Silverback Asset Management LLC now owns 1,403,382 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,063,000 after purchasing an additional 24,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in ServiceSource International in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. 65.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ServiceSource International Company Profile

ServiceSource International, Inc provides business process-as-a-service solutions in North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific-Japan, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company provides digital solutions, including demand qualification, demand conversion, and account management; customer success solutions, such as onboarding, adoption, and renewals management; and channel management solutions comprise partner recruitment, partner onboarding and enablement, and partner success management.

