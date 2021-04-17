Shadows Reaches Market Cap of $15.44 Million (DOWS)

Shadows (CURRENCY:DOWS) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 16th. One Shadows coin can now be bought for approximately $1.62 or 0.00002614 BTC on major exchanges. Shadows has a market cap of $15.44 million and $1.65 million worth of Shadows was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Shadows has traded 7.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Shadows alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.19 or 0.00066640 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.90 or 0.00022494 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000384 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $445.42 or 0.00720562 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001619 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $53.74 or 0.00086936 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 41.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001220 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.58 or 0.00033291 BTC.

About Shadows

DOWS is a coin. It was first traded on March 1st, 2021. Shadows’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,556,250 coins. Shadows’ official Twitter account is @shadows_defi

According to CryptoCompare, “Shadows Network is the underlying network for the DiFi synthetic asset issuance agreement and the synthetic asset trading based on Substrate, the backbone of the web 3.0 store of value that will enable the free trading of on-chain assets by anyone, anywhere. “

Buying and Selling Shadows

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shadows directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Shadows should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Shadows using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Shadows Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Shadows and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.