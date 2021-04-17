Shilanski & Associates Inc. Boosts Stake in RH (NYSE:RH)

Shilanski & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of RH (NYSE:RH) by 1.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,178 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Shilanski & Associates Inc.’s holdings in RH were worth $1,299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in RH by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,515,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,125,788,000 after buying an additional 585,804 shares during the period. D1 Capital Partners L.P. raised its holdings in shares of RH by 108.0% in the 4th quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 1,133,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,197,000 after purchasing an additional 588,388 shares in the last quarter. Pelham Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of RH in the 4th quarter valued at $128,214,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in shares of RH by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 174,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,191,000 after purchasing an additional 7,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of RH in the 4th quarter valued at $66,280,000.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RH shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of RH from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $335.00 to $500.00 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of RH from $525.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of RH from $520.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of RH from $480.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of RH in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $560.00 price target on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $512.67.

Shares of NYSE:RH opened at $634.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.93, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 2.58. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $529.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $463.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59. RH has a fifty-two week low of $118.60 and a fifty-two week high of $619.52.

RH (NYSE:RH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported $5.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.78 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $812.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $796.31 million. RH had a net margin of 7.78% and a return on equity of 354.62%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.72 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that RH will post 17.57 EPS for the current year.

RH Company Profile

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, restorationhardware.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

