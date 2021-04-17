Shilanski & Associates Inc. Has $1.05 Million Stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS)

Shilanski & Associates Inc. lowered its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,880 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 157 shares during the quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum were worth $1,048,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RS. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 249.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 227,173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,504,000 after buying an additional 162,118 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 763 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 113,201 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,551,000 after purchasing an additional 2,237 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,263,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 57,599 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,867,000 after purchasing an additional 1,855 shares during the period. 78.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, President Karla R. Lewis sold 12,604 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.86, for a total value of $1,712,379.44. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 109,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,824,907.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO James Donald Hoffman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.71, for a total value of $783,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,841,153.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,464 shares of company stock valued at $3,584,304 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a report on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $153.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $142.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Reliance Steel & Aluminum has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.17.

Shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock opened at $156.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 5.04 and a quick ratio of 2.67. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $148.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $126.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.02. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a one year low of $80.06 and a one year high of $159.02.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by ($0.01). Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.10 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.44 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 7.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a dividend of $0.6875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. This is a positive change from Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.60%.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Company Profile

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a metals service center company. The company provides alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products and processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace and defense, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

