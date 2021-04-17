Shilanski & Associates Inc. Has $6.97 Million Stock Position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

Shilanski & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) by 69.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 116,174 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 47,651 shares during the quarter. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF comprises 3.7% of Shilanski & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Shilanski & Associates Inc. owned about 0.15% of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF worth $6,968,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,000.

NASDAQ FTSM opened at $59.97 on Friday. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 1-year low of $59.36 and a 1-year high of $60.20. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $59.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.03.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st were given a dividend of $0.029 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%.

