Shilanski & Associates Inc. Purchases 11,055 Shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU)

Shilanski & Associates Inc. increased its position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) by 912.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,266 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,055 shares during the period. Shilanski & Associates Inc.’s holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group were worth $172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the 4th quarter valued at $360,919,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,536,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,400,282,000 after buying an additional 1,011,588 shares during the last quarter. Trivest Advisors Ltd purchased a new stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the 4th quarter valued at $148,183,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. raised its position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 1,049.0% in the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 598,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,373,000 after buying an additional 546,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 5,994.9% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 509,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,677,000 after buying an additional 501,174 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $191.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, TheStreet lowered New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. New Oriental Education & Technology Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.63.

Shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group stock opened at $15.01 on Friday. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.71 and a 1 year high of $19.97. The firm has a market cap of $25.73 billion, a PE ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $64.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $145.43.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 21st. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.18. New Oriental Education & Technology Group had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 10.85%. The company had revenue of $887.69 million during the quarter. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About New Oriental Education & Technology Group

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through K-12 AST, Test Preparation and Other Courses; and Others segments. The company offers test preparation courses to students taking language and entrance exams used by educational institutions in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and the Commonwealth countries; and after-school tutoring courses for middle and high school students to enhance their exam scores, as well as for children to teach English.

