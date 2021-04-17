Shilanski & Associates Inc. Sells 305 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Shilanski & Associates Inc. lessened its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 93,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 305 shares during the period. Bank of America accounts for 1.9% of Shilanski & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Shilanski & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $3,603,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BAC. Wealth Alliance raised its position in Bank of America by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 29,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $703,000 after purchasing an additional 5,957 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 106,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,567,000 after buying an additional 14,365 shares during the period. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 3rd quarter valued at $226,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Bank of America in the 3rd quarter worth $894,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on BAC. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Bank of America from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Bank of America has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.68.

BAC opened at $39.15 on Friday. Bank of America Co. has a 1-year low of $20.10 and a 1-year high of $40.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $337.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $38.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.16.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.21. Bank of America had a net margin of 19.50% and a return on equity of 8.00%. The firm had revenue of $22.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.49%.

Bank of America declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, January 19th that allows the company to buyback $2.90 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

