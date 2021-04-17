Short Interest in Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAMXF) Declines By 27.0%

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAMXF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,424,700 shares, a decline of 27.0% from the March 15th total of 4,690,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2,014.5 days.

BAMXF traded up $1.51 during trading on Friday, reaching $106.01. 1,345 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,138. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.81 billion, a PE ratio of 12.59 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $97.47 and its 200 day moving average is $86.57. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of $50.00 and a 12 month high of $108.04.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Kepler Capital Markets restated a “sell” rating on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, March 19th. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.50.

Bayerische Motoren Werke AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. It operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells automobiles and off-road vehicles under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands; and spare parts and accessories, as well as offers mobility services.

